Alabama A&M Bulldogs to host North Alabama Lions Thursday

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Alabama Lions at Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Alabama A&M Bulldogs take on the North Alabama Lions.

Alabama A&M finished 12-18 overall with a 7-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 9.5 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

North Alabama finished 9-21 overall with a 3-12 record on the road last season. The Lions gave up 68.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

