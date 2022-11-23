Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Alabama A&M Bulldogs face…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on 4-game slide

The Associated Press

November 23, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-4)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -13; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M comes into the matchup against Louisiana Tech as losers of four in a row.

Alabama A&M finished 7-3 at home a season ago while going 12-18 overall. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs averaged 9.5 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

Louisiana Tech went 24-10 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up