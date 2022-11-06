ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Akron opens season at home against South Dakota State

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Akron Zips

Akron, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Akron -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips open the season at home against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Akron went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 24-10 overall. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 7.4 on fast breaks.

South Dakota State went 30-5 overall with a 10-3 record on the road a season ago. The Jackrabbits averaged 85.9 points per game while shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.5% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

