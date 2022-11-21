Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » College Basketball » Akron earns 72-53 victory…

Akron earns 72-53 victory against Western Kentucky

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 5:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 18 points in Akron’s 72-53 win against Western Kentucky on Monday.

Freeman added 11 rebounds for the Zips (3-1). Xavier Castaneda scored 16 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Greg Tribble recorded nine points and finished 4 of 9 from the field.

Emmanuel Akot led the way for the Hilltoppers (3-1) with 13 points. Dayvion McKnight added 12 points for Western Kentucky. In addition, Fallou Diagne had eight points.

The game was tight heading into the half, as Akron held a two-point lead, 32-30. Freeman paced his team in scoring through the first half with 13 points. Akron outscored Western Kentucky in the second half by 17 points, with Castaneda scoring a team-high 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up