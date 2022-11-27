Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 6:02 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night.

Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Brandon Whitney led the way for the Grizzlies (3-4) with 17 points. Josh Bannan added 15 points and six rebounds for Montana. In addition, Jonathan Brown had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

