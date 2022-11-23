Air Force hosts Mississippi Valley State following Collins’ 27-point showing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-3) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-5) at Air Force Falcons (2-3)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -17; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Air Force Falcons after Terry Collins scored 27 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 83-62 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Falcons are 2-2 in home games. Air Force is fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Corbin Green paces the Falcons with 12.0 boards.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 on the road. Mississippi Valley State ranks second in the SWAC shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 66.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Falcons. Jake Heidbreder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Air Force.

Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.5 points for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

