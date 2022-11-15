ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Abilene Christian secures 104-46…

Abilene Christian secures 104-46 win over McMurry

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Steele’s 15 points helped Abilene Christian defeat McMurry 104-46 on Tuesday night.

Steele was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (2-1). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Tobias Cameron was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The War Hawks (0-1) were led by Rob Charles, who recorded 11 points and three steals. CJ LeBlanc added 10 points and two steals for McMurry. In addition, Matt Pena had six points.

NEXT UP

Abilene Christian hosts Wright State in its next matchup on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up