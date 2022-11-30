Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Abilene Christian knocks off…

Abilene Christian knocks off North American 93-46

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 11:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Immanuel Allen scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat North American 93-46 on Wednesday night.

Allen also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (4-4). Ja’Sean Jackson was 4-of-9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 11 points. Leonardo Bettiol recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kiante Kizzie led the way for the Stallions (0-2) with 10 points. Andre Brown added three points for North American. Carlos Flores also had two points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up