Abilene Christian hosts Jackson State to start season

Jackson State Tigers at Abilene Christian Wildcats Abilene, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -15.5; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers at Abilene Christian Wildcats

Abilene, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats host the Jackson State Tigers for the season opener.

Abilene Christian finished 25-11 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 32.0% from deep last season.

Jackson State finished 11-19 overall last season while going 5-15 on the road. The Tigers averaged 61.0 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 11.4 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.