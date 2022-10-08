RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore set to have surgery on thumb

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 1:24 AM

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore is set to have surgery on his right thumb after injuring it in practice Wednesday.

The school said Friday that Whitmore will be re-evaluated in early November.

“We’re disappointed for Cam,” Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. “Throughout the preseason he’s worked hard to learn our concepts and what it takes to be effective in the Big East. This is temporary setback, though, and we know Cam will approach his rehab with a great attitude.”

The 6-foot-7 Whitmore was the Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year at Archbishop Spalding High School. In June, he was the Most Outstanding Player at the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in leading the United States to the title.

The Wildcats also are missing guards Justin Moore (Achilles tendon) and Caleb Daniels (broken nose) and forward Trey Patterson (sports hernia).

