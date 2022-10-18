RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Vanderbilt extends men’s coach Jerry Stackhouse’s contract

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 6:51 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension.

“Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.”

The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.

Now his Commodores posted a 19-17 record in his third season with a trip to the NIT quarterfinals. Stackhouse thanked the Board of Trust, Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, Lee, his staff, players, family and fans.

“Stability and commitment are concepts in college athletics that are hard to come by these days,” Stackhouse said. “I feel very fortunate to be at Vanderbilt, where stability and commitment are part of our culture from Chancellor Diermeier to Dr. Lee on down.”

Stackhouse has had three Vanderbilt players go to the NBA led by Aaron Nesmith, Saben Lee and most recently Scotty Pippen Jr., who led the SEC in scoring last season. His latest recruiting class for the upcoming season ranked 18th nationally by Rivals and 24th by 247Sports.

