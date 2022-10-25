USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 2:05 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs
1. North Carolina (23) 29-10 778 2
2. Gonzaga (5) 28-4 759 5
3. Houston (1) 32-6 713 7
4. Kentucky (3) 26-8 697 16
5. Kansas 34-6 660 1
6. Baylor 27-7 632 9
7. UCLA 27-8 560 11
8. Duke 32-7 552 3
9. Creighton 23-12 500 NR
10. Arkansas 28-9 498 8
11. Tennessee 27-8 486 15
12. Texas 22-12 449 NR
13. Arizona 33-4 352 6
14. Indiana 21-14 334 NR
15. Auburn 28-6 318 14
16. TCU 21-13 317 NR
17. Villanova 30-8 300 4
18. Virginia 21-14 287 NR
19. Alabama 19-14 176 NR
20. San Diego State 23-9 173 NR
21. Oregon 20-15 128 NR
22. Michigan 19-15 122 25
23. Illinois 23-10 115 19
24. Texas Tech 27-10 107 12
25. Dayton 24-11 75 NR

Dropped Out: No. 10 Purdue (29-8); No. 13 Providence (27-6); No. 16 Miami (Fla.) (26-11); No. 18 Wisconsin (25-8); No. 20 Saint Mary’s (26-8); No. 21 Iowa (26-10); No. 22 Murray State (31-3); No. 23 Iowa State (22-13); No. 24 Saint Peter’s (22-12).

Others receiving votes: Purdue (29-8) 44; Texas A&M (27-13) 37; Connecticut (23-10) 31; Miami (Fla.) (26-11) 31; Michigan State (23-13) 29; Iowa (26-10) 22; Providence (27-6) 22; Florida State (17-14) 13; Syracuse (16-17) 13; Southern California (26-8) 9; Virginia Tech (23-13) 9; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 8; Wisconsin (25-8) 7; Wyoming (25-9) 7; Alabama-Birmingham (27-8) 6; Florida (20-14) 5; Ohio State (20-12) 5; Iowa State (22-13) 4; Xavier (23-13) 3; Drake (25-11) 2; Rutgers (18-14) 2; Toledo (26-8) 2; Boise State (27-8) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

