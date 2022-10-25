USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on…

Record Pts Pvs 1. North Carolina (23) 29-10 778 2 2. Gonzaga (5) 28-4 759 5 3. Houston (1) 32-6 713 7 4. Kentucky (3) 26-8 697 16 5. Kansas 34-6 660 1 6. Baylor 27-7 632 9 7. UCLA 27-8 560 11 8. Duke 32-7 552 3 9. Creighton 23-12 500 NR 10. Arkansas 28-9 498 8 11. Tennessee 27-8 486 15 12. Texas 22-12 449 NR 13. Arizona 33-4 352 6 14. Indiana 21-14 334 NR 15. Auburn 28-6 318 14 16. TCU 21-13 317 NR 17. Villanova 30-8 300 4 18. Virginia 21-14 287 NR 19. Alabama 19-14 176 NR 20. San Diego State 23-9 173 NR 21. Oregon 20-15 128 NR 22. Michigan 19-15 122 25 23. Illinois 23-10 115 19 24. Texas Tech 27-10 107 12 25. Dayton 24-11 75 NR

Dropped Out: No. 10 Purdue (29-8); No. 13 Providence (27-6); No. 16 Miami (Fla.) (26-11); No. 18 Wisconsin (25-8); No. 20 Saint Mary’s (26-8); No. 21 Iowa (26-10); No. 22 Murray State (31-3); No. 23 Iowa State (22-13); No. 24 Saint Peter’s (22-12).

Others receiving votes: Purdue (29-8) 44; Texas A&M (27-13) 37; Connecticut (23-10) 31; Miami (Fla.) (26-11) 31; Michigan State (23-13) 29; Iowa (26-10) 22; Providence (27-6) 22; Florida State (17-14) 13; Syracuse (16-17) 13; Southern California (26-8) 9; Virginia Tech (23-13) 9; Saint Mary’s (26-8) 8; Wisconsin (25-8) 7; Wyoming (25-9) 7; Alabama-Birmingham (27-8) 6; Florida (20-14) 5; Ohio State (20-12) 5; Iowa State (22-13) 4; Xavier (23-13) 3; Drake (25-11) 2; Rutgers (18-14) 2; Toledo (26-8) 2; Boise State (27-8) 1.

