The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2022-23 women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2021-22 final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|0-0
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|0-0
|710
|2
|3. Texas
|0-0
|650
|6
|4. Iowa
|0-0
|643
|8
|5. Tennessee
|0-0
|617
|18
|6. UConn
|0-0
|596
|5
|7. Louisville
|0-0
|556
|4
|8. Iowa St.
|0-0
|537
|10
|9. Notre Dame
|0-0
|513
|21
|10. NC State
|0-0
|457
|3
|11. Indiana
|0-0
|414
|11
|12. North Carolina
|0-0
|401
|17
|13. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|365
|16
|14. Ohio St.
|0-0
|323
|14
|15. Oklahoma
|0-0
|318
|22
|16. LSU
|0-0
|317
|9
|17. Maryland
|0-0
|296
|13
|18. Baylor
|0-0
|273
|7
|19. Arizona
|0-0
|243
|19
|20. Oregon
|0-0
|206
|–
|21. Creighton
|0-0
|114
|–
|22. Nebraska
|0-0
|73
|–
|23. South Dakota St.
|0-0
|67
|–
|24. Princeton
|0-0
|50
|25
|25. Michigan
|0-0
|47
|12
Others receiving votes: Utah 35, UCLA 26, Kansas 25, Villanova 25, DePaul 19, Georgia 17, Belmont 14, Miami 11, South Dakota 9, Mississippi 5, Kansas St 5, BYU 4, Gonzaga 3, Florida 3, South Florida 3, Arkansas 3, Alabama 2, UCF 2, Duke 2, Washington St 1.
