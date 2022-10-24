RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine cites success in downing drones | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’
Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over

The Associated Press

October 24, 2022, 9:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle.

CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post.

Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the tournament since 1986. He was the studio host for five years before calling his first Final Four in 1991.

Next year’s Final Four will take place in Houston, 40 years after the University of Houston’s run to the national championship game before it was upset by North Carolina State. Nantz attended the University of Houston and hosted coach Guy Lewis’ television show.

The 63-year old Nantz will remain the lead voice of the network’s NFL coverage, along with leading its golf team. CBS has The Masters and PGA Championship.

Eagle has been with CBS since 1998. Besides calling the tournament, he is part of the network’s No. 2 NFL team. The 53-year-old Eagle is also part of Turner’s NBA coverage and has called Brooklyn Nets games since 1995.

