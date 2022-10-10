RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia unleashes biggest attacks in months | UN assembly to meet after Russian strikes | Russian strike kills 12 | Live Updates
Home » College Basketball » Butler's Jalen Thomas out…

Butler’s Jalen Thomas out indefinitely with heart issue

The Associated Press

October 10, 2022, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler forward-center Jalen Thomas will be out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism.

Team officials said Monday the fourth-year player is being treated by the team’s medical staff and local specialists. Doctors believe Thomas can make a full recovery with medication.

The Cleveland Clinic website describes the condition as a blood clot in the lung that restricts blood flow and lowers oxygen levels in the lungs while increasing blood pressure in pulmonary arteries.

While Thomas is expected to participate in non-contact work and conditioning during his recovery, the Bulldogs don’t expect Thomas to play any sooner than December.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound Thomas transferred to Butler in May after playing three seasons at Georgia State, where he finished fifth on the school’s career list for blocks (116). He was ranked among the Sun Belt Conference’s top shot blockers each of those three seasons.

Butler opens its season with new coach Thad Matta when it hosts New Orleans on Nov. 7.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up