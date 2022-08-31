RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
Home » College Basketball » Rastatter new NCAA coordinator…

Rastatter new NCAA coordinator of men’s basketball officials

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime official Chris Rastatter has been chosen to take over as the NCAA’s national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating, and among his immediate plans is a comprehensive training program to help improve call accuracy during the regular season and postseason tournaments.

Rastatter’s appointment begins Thursday. He takes over for J.D. Collins, who is retiring after seven years on the job.

Rastatter has 27 years of experience in college basketball officiating, including 19 appointments to the NCAA Tournament. He was an alternate at the 2019 Final Four before working the 2021 semifinal between Baylor and Houston.

Along with trying to improve call accuracy by helping officials with mechanics and positioning, Rastatter wants to put in place a system to identify and develop the next generation of NCAA basketball officials.

Rastatter said the reason he pursued the leadership role is his love for teaching, but he also thinks he can make a difference “not only in the officiating program but how referees are perceived by those outside the officiating world.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

OMB seeks feedback on plans to bridge federal ‘data divide’ hampering equity goals

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up