NIT heading to Las Vegas, Indianapolis in 2023-24

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 5:45 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NIT is moving out of Madison Square Garden.

The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and finals will be played in Las Vegas in 2023 and at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis the following year.

The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but one since 1938.

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 bracket was held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 2021 tournament was downsized to 16 teams, but the full 32-team bracket will play next March at Madison Square Garden.

Selections and pairings will be made on March 12, with the games starting two days later.

The NIT board also selected former men’s basketball head coaches Rick Byrd, Bob McKillop and Gary Waters to join the NIT committee.

