Minnesota adds freshman forward Betts after reclassification

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 3:57 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman forward Kadyn Betts will join Minnesota for the upcoming basketball season, after he moved up his high school graduation.

The Gophers announced Betts’ reclassification on Monday. The 6-foot-8 product of Pueblo, Colorado, was originally a 2023 recruit. Betts averaged 22.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game and led the state in double-doubles. He was a team captain, a straight-A student and the junior class president in his final year at Central High School.

Betts could help fill part of the void created on the wing by the season-ending knee injury suffered earlier this summer by forward Parker Fox. He is one of five incoming freshmen who will join three transfers on the roster for Minnesota this season.

