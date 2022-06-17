WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
UConn gets grad transfer Calcaterra from San Diego

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 10:50 AM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s men’s basketball program has landed its fourth transfer of the off-season, announcing Friday the addition of Joey Calcaterra, a 6-foot-3 guard who played four years at San Diego.

Calcaterra scored 862 career points for the Toreros and shot 36% from 3-point range. He will play as a graduate transfer, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA to athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joins fellow guards Tristen Newton (East Carolina), Nahiem Alleyne (Virginia Tech) and Hassan Diarra (Texas A&M), who also transferred to UConn this spring.

They replace former Huskies Jalen Gaffney, Rahsool Diggins and Corey Floyd Jr., who all entered the transfer portal after the Huskies finished 23-10 this past season and fell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Guards Tyrese Martin and R.J. Cole, also could have returned to UConn, but gave up their final year of eligibility to turn pro.

“The new guys that we brought in, the transfers, all have experience,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said Wednesday. “They pick things up quickly and they’ve played a lot of basketball.”

