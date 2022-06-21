Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Home » College Basketball » Maryland hires Praley to…

Maryland hires Praley to women’s basketball staff

The Associated Press

June 21, 2022, 10:19 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eddie Praley is returning to Maryland’s women’s basketball staff as the director of video.

The Terrapins announced the move Tuesday. Praley was a video intern for Maryland in 2015-16, then worked at Indiana and Iowa State.

Praley spent the past four years as coordinator of video and recruiting operations for Iowa State. The Cyclones went to the Sweet 16 in 2022.

Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Indiana.

