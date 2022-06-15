RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Maryland adds F Patrick Emilien as graduate transfer

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 7:39 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has added forward Patrick Emilien as a graduate transfer from St. Francis (New York).

The Terrapins announced the move Wednesday. Emilien averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 27 starts for the Terriers last season. Prior to that, the Toronto native played three seasons at Western Michigan.

“Patrick is an experienced athletic forward and we are excited to welcome him to Maryland,” new coach Kevin Willard said. “He can finish above the rim while also being a great mid-post and midrange shooter. He really has the ability to stretch the floor, which will be a big advantage for us.”

