RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine recovers bodies from plant | UN says Ukraine facing sexual violence, trafficking crisis | US media face Russian visa denial
Home » College Basketball » JR Reid steps down…

JR Reid steps down as assistant basketball coach at Monmouth

The Associated Press

June 7, 2022, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH. N.J. (AP) — JR Reid has resigned as an assistant coach at Monmouth University to pursue opportunities outside of college basketball.

The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference school announced the decision on Tuesday without saying what plans Reid had.

Reid spent four seasons at Monmouth and was an integral part of the program, contributing to 65 overall victories, the 2021 MAAC regular season title, and trips to the MAAC title game in 2019 and 2022.

Reid played for North Carolina in the 1980s and won a bronze medal in the 1988 Olympics. He played in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in a pro career that spanned from 1989-2003, ending overseas.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

Polaris, Services MAC will be the first governmentwide contracts not have maximum dollar values

EEOC flags hiring, retention issues for federal employees with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up