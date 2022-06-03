RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » College Basketball » Izzo adds former guard…

Izzo adds former guard Thomas Kelley to Michigan State staff

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo added former Spartans guard Thomas Kelley to his staff on Friday.

Kelley is replacing Dwayne Stephens as an assistant coach. S tephens left to lead Western Michigan’s program two months ago. Kelley was an assistant coach the previous four years at Western Michigan.

A former Grand Rapids Union High School star, Kelley played for the late Jud Heathcote in his final season at Michigan State (1994-95) and the next four years for Izzo. Kelley began coaching in 2015 for Izzo as a graduate manager after playing overseas for 15 seasons.

“It’s always been a thrill for me when I can bring a former player back to Michigan State and that’s definitely the case with Thomas coming back as an assistant on my staff,” Izzo said. “I’ve known Thomas for nearly 30 years, from recruiting him, coaching him and then having him on my staff when he started his career.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DISA moves 95 applications out of the sunsetting milCloud 2.0 platform

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up