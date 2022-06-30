FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Metro warns of lower rail capacity on July 4 | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz | Boating safety for Fourth of July weekend | DC area events guide
Fordham parts ways with women’s basketball coach Gaitley

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 7:26 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham has parted ways with women’s basketball coach Stephanie Gaitley on Thursday night the school announced.

Gaitley took over the program in 2011 and in her 11 years at the school became the program’s winningest coach. She had nine postseason berths and won two Atlantic-10 championships.

She has coached for 36 years and was 684-393 in her career having previously coached at Monmouth, LIU Brooklyn, Saint Joseph’s, and Richmond. Gaitley was 220-123 at Fordham, including going 18-11 this past season. She led the Rams to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2019.

Fordham athletic director Ed Kull will appoint an interim head coach with the July recruiting period starting in a few days.

