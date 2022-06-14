RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Badgers plan basketball doubleheader at Brewers’ stadium

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 12:10 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball will play a doubleheader on Nov. 11 at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The doubleheader at American Family Field will start with Wisconsin women’s team facing Kansas State. Then, the Badgers’ men’s team will take on Stanford.

The event, billed as the “Brew City Battle,” will mark the first time basketball games will be played in the stadium, which opened in 2001.

“Playing a game at American Family Field has been a vision for quite some time and I am so excited to see it become a reality,” Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard said Tuesday in a statement.

Game times and television information will be announced later.

The last time college basketball games were played at a baseball-only facility was in 2015 — San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

In Milwaukee, the court will be positioned across the infield, with center court near the pitcher’s mound. Temporary seating will be installed just beyond second base along with additional field-level seating around the court.

Wisconsin also announced Tuesday that its men’s team will play Stanford in 2024 at a California site to be determined and the women’s team will play at Kansas State in 2023. Exact dates for haven’t been set.

