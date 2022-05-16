RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian war effort runs into hurdles | Finland, Sweden inch closer to NATO | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Texas guard/forward Audrey Warren transfers to Georgia

The Associated Press

May 16, 2022, 4:22 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has landed transfer Audrey Warren, who helped Texas reach back-to-back regionals finals in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Warren will be a fifth-year senior for new Lady Bulldogs coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, who announced the signing Monday.

A combo guard/forward, Warren made 35 starts while appearing in 59 games over the last two years with the Longhorns.

Warren, who is from Fort Worth, Texas, averaged 10.3 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per contest in 2020-21 and 8.2 points this past season.

