Coach Washington adds 2 transfers to Rutgers basketball

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Just four days after being hired, Rutgers coach Coquese Washington has received two much-needed transfer commitments.

The Scarlet Knights announced Friday that guards Kai Carter from UNC Ashville and Abby Streeter from Hartford will be joining the Big Ten Conference program next season.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining following three seasons at UNC Asheville, where she was an All-Big South selection. She averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs last season.

Streeter will play her final season at Rutgers following two years at Rhode Island and two seasons at Hartford. She shot 42% from 3-point range last season, ranking 20th in NCAA Division I. The New Hampshire resident has made at least one 3-pointer in 32 consecutive games, dating to the end of the 2020-21 season.

The two players had talks with the staff of coach C. Vivian Stringer before she retired late last month after 50 years in coaching. Washington finished the talks.

“In the short time I’ve spent with them, their energy and enthusiasm for Rutgers has been off the charts, which certainly bodes well for what they will bring to this program,” Washington said.

Rutgers (11-20, 3-14) currently has seven players on its roster, three returning players, two incoming freshmen and the two transfers.

