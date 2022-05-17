RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
Home » College Basketball » Brian Reese rejoins Monmouth…

Brian Reese rejoins Monmouth coaching staff under King Rice

The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 12:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Brian Reese is returning to Monmouth University for a second stint as an assistant coach under fellow North Carolina alum King Rice.

The Hawks, who are moving from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to the Colonial Athletic Association in July, announced the hiring Tuesday.

Reese, who worked at Monmouth from 2011-2015, left to become the head coach at nearby Georgian Court University in 2015-16. He spent five seasons at Illinois State (2016-21) as an assistant and also worked at High Point and Wingate as an assistant prior to joining Rice in his first season at Monmouth in 2011.

Reese and King played for the Tar Heels under Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith and won a national championship in 1993.

Monmouth posted a 21-13 record this past season and lost the MAAC Tournament championship game to Saint Peter’s 60-54. The 15th-seeded Peacocks went on to become the Cinderella story of the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Elite Eight where they lost to national runner-up North Carolina.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Is Energy’s decision not to name a political appointee to oversee cyber a mistake?

Herndon’s ManTech to be acquired by Carlyle Group for $4.2 billion

Agencies saved about half a trillion dollars via GAO recommendations over a decade

Proposed NIH budget boost spending for experimentation, examines lower grant funding for minority scientists

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up