Temple point guard joins Cyclones following Hunter departure

The Associated Press

April 20, 2022, 2:18 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Temple point guard Jeremiah Williams is transferring to Iowa State.

Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger announced the move Wednesday, one day after Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter said he would enter the transfer portal.

Williams started 21 of 22 games last season and averaged 9.5 points, and his 4.3 assists per game ranked fifth in the American Athletic Conference. He started 37 of 38 games over two seasons with the Owls. He will have three seasons of eligibility.

“Jeremiah is a dynamic playmaking guard,” Otzelberger said. “His gift for passing is contagious and he also possesses a tremendous basketball IQ. Defensively, Jeremiah has the length and instincts to be highly disruptive.”

Williams scored in double figures 12 times last season, including a career-high 22 points against Elon on Nov. 21. Temple was 9-3 when Williams scored at least 10 points. He tied a career high with nine assists against Delaware State on Dec. 22.

