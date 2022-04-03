|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS
|4
|North
|Carolina
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Boston
|-230
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+188
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|Toronto
|+126
|at ST. LOUIS
|-400
|Arizona
|+310
|Calgary
|-166
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+138
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
