The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 5:43 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at KANSAS 4 North Carolina
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Boston -230 at COLUMBUS +188
at TAMPA BAY -152 Toronto +126
at ST. LOUIS -400 Arizona +310
Calgary -166 at LOS ANGELES +138

