College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KANSAS 4 North Carolina FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KANSAS 4 North Carolina FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Boston -230 at COLUMBUS +188 at TAMPA BAY -152 Toronto +126 at ST. LOUIS -400 Arizona +310 Calgary -166 at LOS ANGELES +138

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.