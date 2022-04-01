RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 10:28 PM

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at KANSAS 4 Villanova
at DUKE 4 North Carolina
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (231½) Charlotte
Cleveland 2 (214½) at NEW YORK
Brooklyn (241½) at ATLANTA
Miami 2 (220½) at CHICAGO
Utah (219) at GOLDEN STATE
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Florida -225 at NEW JERSEY +184
at COLORADO -152 Pittsburgh +126
Toronto -295 at PHILADELPHIA +235
at BOSTON -365 Columbus +285
at WINNIPEG -126 Los Angeles +105
at CAROLINA -156 Minnesota +130
at TAMPA BAY -520 Montreal +385
at CALGARY OFF St. Louis OFF
Dallas -156 at SAN JOSE +130

