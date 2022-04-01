South Carolina’s defense smothers Louisville in Final 4 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Standing near the top of the key, Louisville point guard Hailey Van Lith spotted an opening in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Standing near the top of the key, Louisville point guard Hailey Van Lith spotted an opening in the South Carolina defense.

The Cardinals were trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter on Friday night, and with most everything else failing, Louisville’s leading scorer and spark plug tried to make something happen.

Van Lith drove to her left, hoping to carve out a clear path to the basket. But in an instant, Brea Beal was on the scene. Using her quickness and a six-inch height advantage, the Gamecocks guard met Van Lith at the free-throw line and hounded her all the way to the hoop.

Van Lith tossed up an off-balance runner that caromed harmlessly off the backboard and into the arms of South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, who started a fastbreak that Beal finished on the other end with a layup.

That exchange typified most of the night for the Cardinals, who lost 72-59 in the NCAA women’s semifinal. The Gamecocks’ defense, one of the best in the nation, proved to be too much for Louisville, which averaged 72.2 points per game this season but wilted under South Carolina’s pressure and tough matchups.

Van Lith, who averaged 21.5 points over the first four games of the NCAA Tournament, finished with just nine points on 4-for-11 shooting. A late 3-pointer was the only one of eight attempts the Cardinals made from beyond the arc. And they had no answer for Boston, the Associated Press player of the year, who finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Louisville isn’t the only team to buckle under South Carolina’s crushing defense. The Gamecocks finished the season rated third in the nation defensively, allowing just 50.5 points per game. They stepped up their efforts in the NCAA Tournament, smothering their opponents at a record pace.

In their 79-21 victory over Howard in the first round, the Gamecocks let them get just four points in the first half — an NCAA Tournament first/second-round record, as was the 21 points overall allowed in a game.

South Carolina kept up the pressure in the second round, defeating Miami 49–33. The 54 points combined were fewest a team had ever allowed in the first two rounds of the tournament, beating the previous record by 17.

