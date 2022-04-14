RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
South Carolina hoops adds former UNLV assistant Buckley

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 6:00 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has added UNLV assistant Tim Buckley to complete his men’s basketball staff.

Buckley’s one-year contract worth $350,000 was approved by the school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday.

Paris was hired last month after five seasons at Chattanooga. He led the Mocs to the Southern Conference Tournament title and the NCAA Tournament this past year.

Paris had earlier brought two of his Chattanooga assistants in Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon to South Carolina.

Paris took over for Frank Martin, who was fired after 10 seasons. Martin has since become the head coach at UMass.

Buckley has served on the UNLV staff since 2019. He was an assistant coach for Tom Crean, first at Marquette from 2006-08 and then at Indiana from 2007-2018.

Buckley also has head coaching experience, leading Ball State for six seasons from 2000-2006.

