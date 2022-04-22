Seton Hall’s Park-Lane honored as Met Player of Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane was chosen as the All-Met Division I women’s college basketball Player of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Seton Hall’s Lauren Park-Lane was chosen as the All-Met Division I women’s college basketball Player of the Year on Friday by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

Retiring Fairfield coach Joe Frager was selected as the Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year and Columbia’s Kitty Henderson was named the Rookie of the Year.

Park-Lane is the third Pirates player to be honored with the award, which has been selected annually since 1996. She joined Dana Wynne (1997) and Ka-Deidre Simmons (2015). Park-Lane helped the Pirates reach the championship game of the postseason WNIT.

She averaged 18.3 points and 1.6 steals to go along with 7.0 assists, which was fourth best in the nation.

Frager finished off his 15th and final year at Fairfield by guiding the Stags to the school’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001. Fairfield won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference for the fourth time, going 19-1 in the league and 25-7 overall.

Frager went 285-197 at Fairfield and 474-280 during his 24 seasons, including nine at Southern Connecticut State.

Henderson, a guard from Australia, started 23 games and averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Lions, who had their best season in school history, winning 25 games and finishing second in the Ivy League. Columbia lost to Seton Hall in the WNIT quarterfinals.

Joining Park-Lane on the All-Met first team were her teammate Sidney Cooks, Fordham’s Anna DeWolfe, Columbia’s Abbey Hsu, Fairfield’s Lou Lopez-Senechal and Fairleigh Dickinson’s Madison Stanley.

