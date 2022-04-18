RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Scotty Pippen Jr. signing with agent, heading to NBA draft

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 5:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft, and the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer is signing with an agent.

Pippen announced his decision Monday in a social media post. He thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt fans for making him feel at home and shaping him into the person and player he is today. Pippen also thanked coach Jerry Stackhouse, his other coaches and teammates and professors.

“I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court in Memorial,” Pippen wrote. “It’s a feeling I’ll NEVER FORGET.”

The son of six-time NBA champ and one of the league’s 50 greatest players Scottie Pippen, he tested his NBA draft stock a year ago before returning to play his junior season with the Commodores.

Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring in his sophomore year, averaging 20.8 points, and improved to first this past season with 20.4 points a game. He scored 30 or more points five times in the 2021-22 season and set a Vanderbilt record with 736 points this season.

Pippen started all 36 games, helping Vanderbilt to a 19-17 record with two games in the SEC Tournament and a quarterfinal loss in the NIT.

