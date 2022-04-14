RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's Black Sea flagship sinks | Pressure on US to give Ukraine intelligence | UN chief says Mariupol is starving | Photos
Home » College Basketball » NCAA's No. 3 scorer…

NCAA’s No. 3 scorer Antoine Davis enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is entering the transfer portal, making the nation’s third-leading scorer available to another school for his fifth season.

Davis announced his plans Thursday on his social media accounts.

Davis says he loved being coached by his dad, Mike, a former Indiana coach, and his brother, Mike Davis Jr. and playing for the Titans.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard averaged 23.9 points last season as a senior and was the Horizon League co-player of the year.

He broke Stephen Curry’s freshman 3-point record with 132 baskets beyond the arc. Davis averaged 24.6 points over his career and became the first four-time All-Horizon League player.

Davis was a three-star recruit in the Houston area in 2018 and once committed to play for the hometown Cougars.

Mike Davis has said college coaches expected him to coach his son at Texas Southern, cooling interest in the scoring guard. Arkansas-Little Rock, Stephen F. Austin, Nevada, Cal State Bakersfield, UTEP and Colorado State showed interest in Davis as a recruit out of high school.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

HHS aims to merge patient data across networks with new health IT system

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

Moon mining and satellite collisions make list of DoD concerns in space

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up