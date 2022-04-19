RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Maryland extends Frese’s contract through 2028-29

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 11:08 PM

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese reacts after Maryland defeated Ohio State to win the NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Indianapolis. Maryland defeated Ohio State 82-65. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland has agreed to extend women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese’s contract through the 2028-29 season.

The school announced the move Tuesday. Frese has led Maryland to three Final Fours, including a national championship in 2006. The Terrapins made it to the Sweet 16 this season for the 10th time under Frese.

Maryland has made the NCAA Tournament in 18 of her 20 seasons as coach.

Frese was named the AP’s coach of the year in 2021.

Frese is 592-170 in 23 years as a head coach, including 535-140 at Maryland.

