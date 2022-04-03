RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Kansas faces North Carolina…

Kansas faces North Carolina in the National Championship

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (33-6, 14-4 Big 12)

New Orleans; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -4.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Jayhawks are 14-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas leads the Big 12 shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Mitch Lightfoot shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from downtown. Anthony Harris leads the Tar Heels shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up