Kansas faces North Carolina in the National Championship

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Carolina Tar Heels (29-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (33-6, 14-4 Big 12)

New Orleans; Monday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -4; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament National Championship.

The Jayhawks have gone 14-4 against Big 12 teams. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Tar Heels are 15-5 in ACC play. North Carolina scores 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ochai Agbaji is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. David McCormack is shooting 53.3% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.3 points, 13 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tar Heels. Brady Manek is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 10-0, averaging 74.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 76.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

