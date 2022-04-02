RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
Kansas and Villanova play in the Final 4

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 2:42 AM

Villanova Wildcats (30-7, 16-4 Big East) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (32-6, 14-4 Big 12)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6:09 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -4; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 6 Villanova Wildcats play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Jayhawks’ record in Big 12 play is 14-4. Kansas is 30-5 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 16-4 against Big East teams. Villanova is seventh in the Big East with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eric Dixon averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Jayhawks. Ochai Agbaji is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 15.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jermaine Samuels is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 63.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

