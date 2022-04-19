Georgia lands point guard Roberts as transfer from Bradley

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts has announced his plans to transfer from Bradley, where he was a first-team Missouri…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts has announced his plans to transfer from Bradley, where he was a first-team Missouri Valley Conference point guard, to Georgia.

Roberts posted his transfer plans on his Twitter account on Monday, giving new Georgia coach Mike White a boost to his first-year roster.

The 6-foot-3 Roberts averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and was the MCC newcomer of the year. Roberts will be a senior for Georgia in the 2022-23 season.

Georgia has had two top players, Kario Oquendo and Braelen Bridges, announce they are withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to the Bulldogs.

Oquendo and Roberts were teammates at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida.

Oquendo averaged 15.2 points to lead Georgia last season, including 18.3 points in Southeastern Conference games. He started 31 games.

Bridges averaged 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds last season following his transfer from Illinois-Chicago.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.