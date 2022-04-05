RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Home » College Basketball » Clemson men's basketball guard…

Clemson men’s basketball guard Dawes enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 6:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Tigers’ point guard to do so since the season ended.

Team spokesman Ben Winterrowd confirmed Dawes’ decision in a text message Tuesday.

Dawes is a 6-foot-2 junior from Newark, New Jersey. He started 66 games in three seasons including 25 this past season when he was second on the team in scoring (11.3 points a game) and led the Tigers with 84 3-pointers.

Dawes was among the team’s best outside shooters, hitting nearly 40% from behind the arc and nearly 90% from the foul line.

Dawes joins Nick Honor in entering the portal. Honor was a former Fordham transfer and had spent the past three seasons with the Tigers.

The Tigers finished 17-16 in the 2021-22 season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD Cloud Exchange: Col. Charles Galbreath on Space Force taking flight

TSP participants could save longer under Secure Act 2.0

DoD's budget inflation story is more complicated than you think

State Dept launches new bureau in broader effort to elevate its cyber mission

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up