Clemson adds Princeton top scorer Llewellyn to roster

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 1:47 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added Princeton leading scorer Jaelin Llewellyn to its men’s basketball team.

The school announced the addition on Wednesday. Llewellyn, who played three seasons with the Ivy League school, will be eligible to play this fall.

Llewellyn is a 6-foot-2 point guard from Canada who was selected to the All-Ivy League first team last season after averaging 15.7 points a game. He was eighth in the conference at three-point shooting (38.6 %).

He led his team in scoring the past two seasons.

Llewellyn is expected to take control at the point after Clemson’s two starters this season in Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes both entered the transfer portal.

