Buffalo’s high-scoring Dyaisha Fair transfers to Syracuse

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 1:47 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — High-scoring Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair has transferred to Syracuse, the Orange announced Wednesday.

A native of Rochester, New York, Fair averaged 23.1 points over the past three seasons for the Bulls of the Mid-American Conference. She finished her junior year fourth in the nation in points per game (23.4).

The move reunites Fair with Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who coached the Bulls for a decade before leaving a month ago to return to her alma mater.

“We are so excited to have Dyaisha Fair re-join our family here at the best school in the country,” Legette-Jack said in a statement. “With Dyaisha’s commitment, this solidified how serious we are about building our women’s basketball program.”

The 5-foot-5 Fair also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals last season. She scored at least 20 points in 25 of 34 games.

Fair was the most valuable player in the MAC Tournament after leading the Bulls to the championship, the third in program history.

