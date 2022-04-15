RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War | More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region | Zelenskyy hails Ukrainians’ resolve | Thousand-dollar cocktail for a good cause | Photos
Auburn signs 5-star forward Yohan Traore

The Associated Press

April 15, 2022, 1:44 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Five-star high school forward Yohan Traore is headed to Auburn.

Auburn announced the signing of the former LSU verbal commitment on Friday, giving the Tigers a potential successor to NBA-bound star Jabari Smith.

The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Traore is ranked as the nation’s No. 15 recruit by 247Sports.

A native of Tours, France, he played last season for Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.

“I have great respect for players like Yohan, who come to the U.S. to pursue their academic and athletic dreams, far away from their families,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Talk about a cultural fit to our program. Yohan is humble and hungry.

“He is incredibly disciplined, a hard worker and wants to be coached. He has tremendous upside because of his effort, his attitude, his size and his skill level.”

Traore joins a recruiting class that includes guards Tre Donaldson and Chance Westry. He’s the fourth five-star prospect to sign with Pearl at Auburn, joining Smith, Mustapha Heron and Sharife Cooper.

