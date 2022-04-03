RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | What is Putin's endgame now? | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Auburn center Walker Kessler…

Auburn center Walker Kessler declares for NBA draft

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 6:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn center Walker Kessler, who was chosen the nation’s top defensive player, plans to enter the NBA draft.

The 7-foot-1 North Carolina transfer announced his decision Sunday on social media. Kessler averaged 11.4 points and 8.1 rebounds and ranked second nationally with 4.6 blocked shots per game.

The sophomore helped lead Auburn to the program’s first No. 1 ranking and a regular-season Southeastern Conference title in his lone season with the Tigers.

Kessler is widely regarded as a potential first-round pick but has until June 1 to withdraw from the draft.

Auburn freshman forward Jabari Smith, regarded as a potential No. 1 pick, hasn’t announced his decision yet.

Kessler was named the Naismith Men’s Defensive player of the year on Sunday, an award given by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Kessler was a first-team All-SEC performer and third-team Associated Press All-American. He had a pair of triple-doubles in the season, reaching double digits in points, rebounds and blocks.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up