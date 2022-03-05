CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Young leads Alabama St.…

Young leads Alabama St. past Grambling 78-75

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trace Young had 21 points and 10 rebounds and E.J. Clark added 20 points as Alabama State narrowly defeated Grambling State 78-75 on Saturday.

Gerald Liddell had 15 points and four blocks for Alabama State (10-21, 8-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kenny Strawbridge added 14 points and eight rebounds. Young shot 4 for 6 from behind the arc.

Cameron Christon had 21 points for the Tigers (11-19, 8-9), who have now lost four straight games. Prince Moss added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tra’Michael Moton had 11 points.

The Hornets improved to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. Alabama State defeated Grambling State 80-72 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up