Young helps Charlotte beat Southern Miss 70-67

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:34 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 21 points including a 3-pointer for Charlotte’s final basket and an eight-point lead with a minute to go and the 49ers beat Southern Miss 70-67 on Saturday.

Austin Butler had 16 points for Charlotte (17-13, 10-8 Conference USA). Jackson Threadgill added 10 points.

Isaih Moore had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-25, 1-17), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. DeAndre Pinckney added 17 points. Walyn Napper had 15 points.

