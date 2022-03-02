CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Young carries Charlotte over Middle Tennessee 60-56

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 10:05 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift Charlotte to a 60-56 win over Middle Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Austin Butler had 12 points and six rebounds for Charlotte (16-13, 9-8 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Camryn Weston had 16 points for the Blue Raiders (22-8, 13-4), whose eight-game win streak was snapped. Eli Lawrence added 13 points and six rebounds. Donovan Sims had 10 points.

