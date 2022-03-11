RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Yale squares off against Pennsylvania in Ivy League Tournament

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 2:42 AM

Pennsylvania Quakers (12-15, 9-5 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (17-11, 11-3 Ivy League)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs and Pennsylvania Quakers meet in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 in home games. Yale is fourth in the Ivy League with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Azar Swain averaging 0.5.

The Quakers are 9-5 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania ranks third in the Ivy League with 12.6 assists per game led by Michael Moshkovitz averaging 2.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Yale won 81-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Jalen Gabbidon led Yale with 32 points, and Clark Slajchert led Pennsylvania with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Gabbidon is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Moshkovitz is averaging 5.2 points for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

